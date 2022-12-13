iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

