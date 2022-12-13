iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Boosted by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 385.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 10.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.12. 16,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,160. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

