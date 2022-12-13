iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.31. 599,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,142,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

