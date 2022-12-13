iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,782. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

