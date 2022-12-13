iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. 37,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

