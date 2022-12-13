iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 950,579 shares.The stock last traded at $34.36 and had previously closed at $33.82.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 557,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

