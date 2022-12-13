iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. 404,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.