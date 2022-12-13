iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. 146,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

