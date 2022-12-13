iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,410,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,760 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
BATS IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.
