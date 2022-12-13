iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. 10,857,809 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.