iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 293,824 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 210,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 82,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.