Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISBA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.06. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Isabella Bank

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

