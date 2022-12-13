Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Price Performance

Ipsen stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ipsen from €102.00 ($107.37) to €107.00 ($112.63) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.