IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $559.67 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $559.67 million and $10.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005651 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002732 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012671 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000138 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
