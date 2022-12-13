IOST (IOST) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, IOST has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $153.56 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00512338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05107059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

