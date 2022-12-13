Invitoken (INVI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00008843 BTC on major exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $89,176.77 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.