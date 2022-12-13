Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of 635% compared to the typical volume of 1,367 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. South Pacific Resources has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

South Pacific Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in South Pacific Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South Pacific Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South Pacific Resources by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.