Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 13th (ADYEY, AFLYY, AFRM, AIRT, ATNM, BHG, BHP, BPOSY, CHYHY, CNC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 13th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price target on the stock.

Get Adyen alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC to a market perform rating. They currently have $116.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $116.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Oddo Bhf currently has GBX 103.04 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €15.50 ($16.32) target price on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.