Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.2 %

VTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.