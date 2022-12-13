Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.2 %
VTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.88.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
