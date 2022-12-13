Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 292,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,337. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
