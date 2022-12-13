Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.64. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.11 and a fifty-two week high of $231.90.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.