Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $291.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,832,780. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.