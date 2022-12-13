Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 68.6% in November

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PID stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
