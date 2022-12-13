Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.96. 12,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,418. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

