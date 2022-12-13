Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %
Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 37,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,622. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.