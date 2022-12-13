Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 37,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,622. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

