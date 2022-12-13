Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 138.6% in November

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 181,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.36. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

