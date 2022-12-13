Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,398. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

