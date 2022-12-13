Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 270,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 470,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,978. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

