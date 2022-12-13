InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 305,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,926. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.