InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 305,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,926. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

