Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,501 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.31% of Intuit worth $1,418,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 4.0 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit stock opened at $427.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.79. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $684.07. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

