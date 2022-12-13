Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in November

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.12) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

