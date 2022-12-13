Intersect Capital LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

