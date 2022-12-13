Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

