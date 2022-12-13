Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

