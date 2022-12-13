Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

