Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.24. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

