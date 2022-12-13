Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $627,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,512,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

