Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

