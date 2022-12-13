International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Distributions Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.