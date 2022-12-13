InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,395.83.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

