InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,395.83.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
