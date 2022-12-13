Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
NYSE:IBP opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.
Several equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
