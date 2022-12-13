Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.