Insider Selling: Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Director Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,389.60.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Vital Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 202,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. The stock has a market cap of C$31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. Vital Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

