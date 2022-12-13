Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

