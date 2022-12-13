Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:K traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,685. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Further Reading
