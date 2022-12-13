Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,230,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,646.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 2,195,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,771,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 393.9% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.