Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 8,505 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

