Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 5,047 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32.

On Wednesday, November 16th, David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 247,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.40. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

