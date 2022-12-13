Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 35,714 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Codexis Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 613,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.63.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Stories
