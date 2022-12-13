Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 35,714 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 613,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 926,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $9,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 151.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 897,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

