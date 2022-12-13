Insider Selling: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) EVP Sells 5,610 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.59. 1,061,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.