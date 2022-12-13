Insider Buying: Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M) Insider Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Ellis acquired 3,000,000 shares of Group 6 Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$240,000.00 ($162,162.16).

Group 6 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

Group 6 Metals Company Profile

Group 6 Metals Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% owned the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as King Island Scheelite Limited and changed its name to Group 6 Metals Limited in November 2021. Group 6 Metals Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

